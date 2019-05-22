Albuquerque 365 highlights plenty of family-friendly events

In the Albuquerque 365, people can expand their knowledge of local beer and wine, or take the family to a rodeo, or perhaps see some amazing Native American art.

2019 ABQ Beer Week

First, Albuquerque’s 9th annual premier beer week is an 11-day celebration which begins May 23 and runs through June 2 at various locations throughout Albuquerque. There will be local microbrew wastings, exciting tours, incredible food events, and great bands.

Click here for more information on 2019 ABQ Beer Week.

19th Annual Albuquerque Wine Festival

The 19th annual Albuquerque Wine Festival features more than 100 wines from award-winning New Mexico Wineries. There will be plenty of music and delicious local cuisine and fine art and collectibles. Tickets include $5 off any bottle of wine. It’ll be May 25 and the 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Balloon Fiesta Park Multi-Use Facility.

Click here for more information on the 19th Annual Wine Festival.

ABQ Blues & Brews 2019

Albuquerque Blues and Brews will have more than 60 breweries and will offer great beer at one of the largest celebrations in the state. The Cocktail Lounge is located just in front of the stage, with the best seats in the house. It’ll be at Sandia Casino Resort & Casino from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information on ABQ Blues & Brews 2019.

Tamaya Summer Family Rodeo

The Tamaya Summer Family Rodeo will offer a great evening of roping, barrel racing, and games starting with a hay wagon ride to the stables. The hay wagon departs at 6:40 p.m. from the Equestrian Circle at Hyatt Regency Tamaya. The first rodeo is on June 6.

Click here for additional information on Tamaya Summer Rodeo.

29th Annual Jemez Red Rocks Arts and Crafts Show

The 29th Annual Jemez Red Rocks Arts and Crafts Show will be held on the Memorial Day Weekend. Native American artists will display their creative art which will be available for purchase. This event will be held at the Jemez Pueblo Red Rocks on May 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Click here for additional information on the Red Rocks Arts and Crafts Show.

Performance: The Spinners

Enjoy an evening with music from the Spinners. Perhaps one of the greatest soul groups of the 1970s, the Spinners have sold millions of records and topped both the Pop and R&B charts. The group will perform at the Route 66 Casino, May 25 AT 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Click here for more information on The Spinners.

Performance: Singing in the Rain

“Singing in the Rain” will be recurring weekly on Sunday, Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Little Theater. 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 P.M. Tickets begin at $17.

Click here for more information on “Singing in the Rain”.