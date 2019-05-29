Albuquerque 365 has fantastic events from summer concerts to garden tours

There are plenty of great events to go to in Albuquerque this week when people can enjoy music under the stars. In Albuquerque 365, see a garden tour and learn how to pair donuts with beer. Something for everybody.

2019 UNDER THE STARS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: presented by the NM Jazz Workshop, the 2019 Under the Stars Summer Concert Series features live music from a variety of bands. Salsa, Blues, and Jazz, just to name a few. Come and enjoy your beautiful summer weekend at the Albuquerque Museum.All shows are held at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Children 12 and under are free. Go to Under the Stars Concert Series for more information.

CONCERT: BRAD PAISLEY: Brad Paisley is performing in Albuquerque with special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green. For tickets seating, Click here.

PATHWAY GAMES ALBUQUERQUE: It was a promising year of growth for Pathway Baseball last season, with the new events in Albuquerque and Phoenix, and the expansion of the Northern Colorado Fall Classic. Among other things, fall is a season that has been spent reviewing and revamping the Richmond event for 2019 and continuing to build our events with input from the teams, organizations, and colleges that attend. Go to Pathway Games Albuquerque for more information.

YOGA AT THE ALBUQUERQUE MUSEUM: This is a free event. Yoga in the sculpture garden. Yoga in the galleries. Yoga on the roof deck. Put on your stretchy pants and bring a mat on the third Thursdays at Albuquerque Museum. Our friends at YogaZo will be leading us through all the moves – a different location within the Museum each month. Go to Yoga at the Albuquerque Museum for more information.

REBEL DONUT & BEER PAIRING: What can be better than the combination of beer and donuts Nothing. Enjoy four of Rebel Donuts most famous recipes paired with some of our favorite beers on tap. Go to Donut and Beer Pairing for more information.

Go to Donut and Beer Pairing for more information.

2019 FITNESS NEW MEXICO NATURAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Fitness New Mexico All Natural Show, at the Kimo Theatre on June 1, 2019. Click here for tickets.

10TH ANNUAL CORRALES GARDEN TOUR: Celebrating the Corrales Garden Tour's Tenth Anniversary. The tour offers a special retrospective, presenting gardens from the first two years.These gardens fulfill their owners' dreams. Visit and enjoy the differences or see these early gardens for the first time and find ideas for your own garden. Go to The Corrales Garden Tour for more information.

Go to The Corrales Garden Tour for more information.