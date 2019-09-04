Albuquerque 365 has fantastic events from festivals to green chile picking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s always something fun happening in Albuquerque. Below are some family fun events happening this week.

New Mexico State Fair includes a PRCA rodeo and performances by nationally-known country recording stars, plus Indian and Spanish villages, all in the heart of Albuquerque. Visitors can explore art, agriculture, animals, entertainment, food, carnival rides, exhibits and shopping at one of the largest state fairs in the country. The fair starts September 5 and runs through September 15.

¡Cine Magnífico! celebrates Spanish and Latin American culture through the presentation of some of the best of modern cinema in a weekend-long program, featuring work by first-time filmmakers and established masters alike. The subject matter runs the gamut from comedies, action, romances and documentary films, to dramatic masterpieces. Some of the riskiest and most innovative films of recent years will be included.

Big Jim Farms is opening up the 9 acre farm in Los Ranchos every weekend during September & October for organically grown Green & Red Chile U-Pick and onsite chile roasting. The U-Pick Green Chile event starts August 31 and runs until October 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hop, waddle, walk, and fly on over to the Rail Yards Market for Animals Day! Bring your furry friend along for Sunday fun 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get ready for a night of non-stop no apologies comedy with four of the nation’s top headlining comedians from Comedy Central, TBS, The late Show with Stephen Colbert, Netflix, TruTV and Conan. This year’s comedians will be Dana Goldberg (TBS), Erin Foley (Conan), Chaunte Wayans (Netflix), and Emma Willmann (Crazy Ex Girlfriend). The Southwest FunnyFest is September 7 and starts at 6 p.m. at the KiMo Theatre.

Enjoy an evening of live music, art, food tasting, beer, wine and spirits on the beautiful Rooftop of the Banque Lofts. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. There will be music from Sadé Munirah and Burque Sol. The event is September 6 and costs $25 per person.

Dracula is a story of love, courage, friendship, faithfulness and sacrifice in the face of great evil. elite Dance & Theatre creates a hauntingly beautiful retelling of the original story by Bram Stoker. Performances of Dracula will be September 6,7,12,13 and 14 at the North 4th Theatre.

Click here to view other events happening in Albuquerque.