Agora Crises Center provides emotional support and solutions

Life can be very stressful and sometimes it can be difficult to talk about problems with family or friends. At the Agora crises center, the people there want you to know that no matter what time or day it is, they are here for those needing someone to talk to. and provide emotional support as well.

Agora is beginning to get the call out to any volunteer alumnus to get in contact with them so it can let them know about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the organization. The 50th anniversary Celebration won’t be until next summer, but they want to start collecting alumnus contact info now. People can simply email them through the website, and follow social media for updates. Facebook & IG: @agoracrisiscenter.

To apply, go to its website www.agoracares.org/volunteer and fill out the application. The training dates are also provided there. First day of training is June 15th.