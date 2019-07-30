African American Performing Arts Center celebrates two anniversaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the African American Performing Arts Center, they work to preserve, nurture and support the cultural history of African Americans in New Mexico and the southwest.

The center is combing its 12th-anniversary celebration with the 400th anniversary of the first arrival of Africans into Virginia. The group was kidnapped while on their way to Mexico. The “400 Years of Freedom and Restrictions” is an exhibit from August 3 to October 26. The exhibit shows the voyage of the first Africans that came to the United States.

On Saturday, August 3 doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the celebration. The first 400 guests will a copy of “Complicated Lives.”

