AFR talks about firework safety ahead of Fourth of July festivities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating the Fourth of July is fun. However, with fire dangers still a concern there are some safety measures the city wants you to be aware of this Independence Day.

The Albuquerque Fire Rescue stopped by the KRQE studio Monday to talk about firework safety.

Permissible Fireworks

The following are allowed to be sold and discharged within the City:

Ground and hand held sparkling devices

Cone Fountains

Crackling Devices

Cylindrical Fountains

Flitter Sparklers

Ground Spinners

Illuminating Torches

Wheels

Illegal Fireworks

Using illegal fireworks is punishable with a citation and immediate confiscation of the illegal fireworks and places the community at risk for fires.

It is a misdemeanor

A mandatory court appearance

A fine up to $500 and 90 days in jail

The improper use of permissible fireworks and/or the illegal use of aerial or ground audible devices can result in the user or supervising adult being found grossly negligent and financially responsible for damages.

The Safe Use of Fireworks

Fireworks should not be used on “Red Flag Warning” days, as these days indicate extreme risk for fires. To keep current, visit weather.gov.

What and where to buy – Always buy fireworks from a local vendor to ensure what you purchase is safe and legal for use within the city limits.

Fireworks should only be used on paved or barren areas – Away from homes, vegetation and combustible materials.

Have a water source – Available to put out any unintended fires such as a charged garden hose or two 5 gallon buckets.

Supervision – Always have an adult present and never allow children to use fireworks to avoid injuries and improper use.

Follow directions – Always read and follow directions carefully.

Disposal – Dispose of used fireworks in a bucket of water. Make sure they are completely cool to the touch before throwing them in the garbage can.

Emergencies – If there is a fire, leave the area immediately and call 911.

To report illegal fireworks use the ABQ 311 app or call the 311 Citizen Contact Center at (505) 768-2000. For more information, click here.