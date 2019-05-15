Adopt a pet through Watermelon Mountain Ranch and PetSmart

Watermelon Mountain Ranch is New Mexico’s largest no-kill animal shelter. From humble beginnings to the present day, it has helped save the lives of nearly 150,000 animals. This weekend, Watermelon Ranch will work in partnership with PetSmart as part of National Adoption Weekend.

Join WMR for the first major adoptathon this year. People are encouraged to come out to PetSmart on Coors Bypass and Ellison in the big white tents. May 18, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and May 19, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thousands of lost, abandoned and stray animals are euthanized every year in New Mexico. When Watermelon Mountain Ranch (WMR) was conceived a group of like-minded volunteers began to rescue and find homes for animals in Sandoval County and Albuquerque.

Since that time, the rescue efforts have expanded to most of the counties throughout New Mexico as well as southern Texas and Juarez, Mexico.

Go to Watermelon Mountain Ranch for more information.