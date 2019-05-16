Add a furry family addition at National Pet Adoption Weekend

This weekend is the perfect time to adopt a pet. Beginning Friday, May 17, the Animal Welfare Department will be participating in National Pet Adoption Weekend where hundreds of furry friends will find their forever homes.

Animals will be available for adoption for three consecutive days this coming weekend, May 17, 18, and 19. Chief of field operations at the Animal Welfare Department, Adam Ricci says their mobile adoption unit will be at the Winrock PetSmart location at 2100 Louisiana Blvd. Additional animals will be available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center at the PetSmart at 350 Eubank Blvd NE.

For those looking for a new cat or dog to add to their family, this would be a great time to find their new addition. The onsite adoption fee is only $10.

For more information on the PetSmart National Adoption Weekend, click here.

Click here for additional information on the Albuquerque Animal Welfare.