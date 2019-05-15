ABQ 365 has plenty of fun events

There are so many events to enjoy in Albuquerque this week From the Nomadic Yoga Festival and the Bosque Biopark Bike-in to the 5th Annual South American Folk Fair and the 75th Birthday Party for the AF&SF 2926 steam locomotive.

The 2019 Nomadic Festival: May 17 and 18 takes place at the Rail Yard Market in Albuquerque. It is created to share a space where fitness, art, design, and local merchants can share their craft. Nomadic means, to do just that. The culture, community and of course the Yoga scene is something that we want to bring to light. The vision for Nomadic is to embrace a lifestyle of exploring. The day will be filled with yoga, fitness classes, local businesses, breweries, coffee shops, food trucks. Tickets are $20 to $69.

CATS: the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America. Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater. At Popejoy Hall From May 16 to May 19.

Isotopes: The El Paso Chihuahuas will be in Albuquerque to take on the isotopes for 5 days. Catch any of the games at the times below:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6:35 pm, Sunday at 1:35 pm, Monday at 6:35 pm.

The Albuquerque BioPark: will celebrate National Bike to Work Day with breakfast for bikers, animal ambassadors, special prizes and conservation talk. The BioPark invites cyclists, joggers, walkers, anglers and anyone else who enjoys the Bosque to take a break and join the festivities at the Tingley Beach Train Station, May 17 beginning at 6:30 a.m. Go to The Albuquerque BioPark for more information.

BACK TO THE 80S PROM: Go back in time back to the 80s. Plus, the 70s and 90s. Enjoy 3 rooms to decade hop to help celebrate ten years of “Back to the 80s Prom” series in Santa Fe. This year the celebration begins on May, 16, 18, and 19, with all the nostalgia as well. Tickets begin at $20.

5TH ANNUAL SOUTH AMERICAN FOLK FAIR: The 5th Annual South American Folk Fair seeks to unite Albuquerque’s South American community in a day of cultural experience and connection through music, dance, and food. In addition to food vendors from participating countries, the festival will feature traditional dancers representing Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and/or Ecuador.

Steam Locomotive Birthday: People are invited to a 75th Birthday Party for the AT&SF 2926 Steam Locomotive, Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Enjoy birthday cake, ice cream and soft drinks with the crew of the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society. This is a free event. Go to Steam Locomotive 75th Birthday Party for more information.

