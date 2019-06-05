ABQ 365 highlight summertime fun this week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Looking for something fun to do in the city of Albuquerque this week? There is no shortage of things to do and see in the Duke City. Here is a list of events from ABQ365.

Heights Summerfest

Presented by the City of Albuquerque, this free and family-friendly event features an artisan market, Microbrew Garden, food trucks and live entertainment from local and national acts. Children's activities at the event include inflatable obstacle courses and a 25-foot rock climbing wall. Leashed pets are also welcome to attend. Summerfest takes place June 8 at North Domingo Baca Park from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Click here for additional information.

46th Annual New Mexico Pridefest

Take part in this year's celebration of New Mexico's LGBTQ community. The festival will be held at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque will feature music and dance in an annual event that brings together around 14,000 people from all across the Southwest. Pridefest is from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 8 at Expo New Mexico.

For more information on the 46th Annual New Mexico Pridefest, click here.

Brain Freeze Ice Cream Festival

A fundraiser for the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, the festival is sure to be a hit with unlimited ice cream, foam parties and jumpers. Tickets to the event grant access to the festival as well as unlimited servings of 21 flavors of Blue Bell premium ice cream and access to the parties that will run every hour. The ice cream festival is June 8 and June 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information and tickets to Brain Freeze Ice Cream Festival, click here.

Pride on the Pitch-NM United soccer match

New Mexico United is proud to partner with Albuquerque Pride, the Albuquerque LGBTQ chamber of Commerce and the Envision Fund to present Pride on the Pitch. The first 5,000 fans into the gates will receive a free, limited-edition NM United rainbow flag. Exclusive pride merchandise will be available for purchase throughout the game.

For additional information and tickets to Pride on the Pitch, click here.

New Mexico Shakespeare Festival

Classical theater joins the urban cityscape of Albuquerque as the City of Albuquerque and The Vortex Theatre present The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival. The festival features 15 free evening performances that will take place at the NM Veterans Memorial. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

For additional information on the New Mexico Shakespeare Festival, click here.

Twilight Tour at the Zoo

Experience the sights and sounds of the Zoo at twilight. Observe interesting animal behavior during a tour of the zoo led by your personal guide in a small group. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m. rain or shine at the ABQ BioPark zoo.

For additional information on Twilight Tour, click here.

All Out Call Out-Drag Racing

Fans of fast-paced excitement are sure to love this streetcar annual drag race event. An assortment of food trucks and vendors will be at this call out race. This race is for all street cars and is unlike traditional drag racing in this single elimination event. Tickets are available online.

For additional information on All Out Call Out, click here.