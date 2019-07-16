Aaron Diehl Quartet with Warren Wolf honor John Lewis

He’s one of the most famous people to come out of Albuquerque. As a founder and member of the Modern Jazz Quartet, John Lewis established an international career for himself. The annual New Mexico Jazz Festival is held to honor his legacy and foster knowledge of the music he composed and performed.

For the 6th Annual John Lewis Celebration, 32-year-old classically trained pianist and composer Aaron Diehl will perform with his quartet which features vibraphonist Warren Wolf Friday, July 19.

The event is from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the South Broadway Cultural Center. Click here for tickets.

The New Mexico Jazz Festival is from July 11 to July 28.