Alzheimer’s caregiver boot camps offered free of charge

The month of June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and to honor all caregivers for those living with Alzheimer’s. In observance, The Alzheimer’s Association, NM chapter is offering three free caregiver “Boot Camp” workshops in Albuquerque to help caregivers develop practical strategies for caregiving while increasing their skill level and decreasing stress.

They’re called boot camps because being a dementia caregiver is a 24/7 responsibility, it’s extremely demanding and caregivers can’t always get away for long periods of time. These “boot camps” condense essential educational training into a one day session. They’re also free of charge.

Caregivers will learn about and better understand the disease, and how it affects thinking, feelings and behaviors. The importance of self-care will also be discussed. Each “boot camp” will be held at the Alzheimer’s Association, NM Chapter located at 9500 Montgomery Blvd. NE, Ste. 121, Albuquerque, NM 87111.

Times are Thursday, June 20th, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26th, 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Go to Caregiver Boot Camps in Albuquerque for more information.