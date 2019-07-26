9th annual Frida Fiesta in Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter known for her self portraits and work that was inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico.

Frida Kahlo was born on July 6, 1907 and died on July 13, 1954. She was 47-years-old.

At the 9th Annual, Frida Fiesta attendees can see Frida look-a-likes, hear live music and shop. The fiesta is a celebration of Frida Kahlo’s life and all of the influence that

The 9th Annual Frida Fiesta is Saturday, July 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the W!ld Moon Boutique in the Patio Market in Old Town Albuquerque.