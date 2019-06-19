Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
Live Events
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
Top Stories
Albuquerque Uber driver charged in fatal shooting of passenger
Report: Nike pulls flag sneaker after Kaepernick complaint
Top young talent in the running to play Elvis in Baz Luhrmann biopic
July 2nd Morning Rush: Police video shows state senator following crash in Espanola
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Mornings
Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary hold art show fundraiser
Los Alamos ScienceFest offers fun for the whole family
Free Uber rides available during Fourth of July weekend
July 2nd Morning Rush: Police video shows state senator following crash in Espanola
How to keep your pet safe this summer
More Mornings Headlines
Fun July events at EXPO New Mexico
Two-week curanderismo class held at UNM
July 1st Morning Rush: State senator arrested on suspicion of DWI
Jemez Springs Independence Day Celebration returns after 2-year hiatus
Albuquerque Water Polo Club trains the body and mind
Ask Academy RoboRAVE Robotics team to compete in international competition
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of male mentors
June 28 Morning Rush: Suspect in slaying of mother, daughter in custody at MDC
APD, Crime Stoppers to hold gun buy-back program and phone bank to address gun violence
Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico provides support to those grieving the loss of a loved one
Enter to Win
Enter the 2019 Women’s Soccer Prize Pack Giveaway
Don't Miss
Walmart will no longer sell guns in New Mexico
Airliner cancels flights from Albuquerque Sunport to Chihuahua
Bernalillo County addresses overgrown weeds, closure of new walking path