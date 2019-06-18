70th annual Rodeo de Santa Fe

Back in 1949, a group of men dreamed of organizing a professional rodeo in Santa Fe. That dream manifested into the Rodeo de Santa Fe.

Exceeding all expectations, today the event remains one of the top 60 PRCA rodeos in the nation. Last year’s Rodeo de Santa Fe drew nearly 500 contestants.

Also happening is the Exceptional Kids’ Rodeo which will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The Exceptional Rodeo will be held at the Roy Butler Memorial Arena at Rodeo de Santa Fe Grounds. During the Exceptional’ Rodeo performance, all of the children are assisted (as needed) into the rodeo arena by volunteers of the Rodeo de Santa Fe.

The rodeo is June 19-22 at 3237 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87502. Children 10 and under, adults 65 and older pay $10. While tickets for adults cost $17. Learn more about the Rodeo de Santa Fe.