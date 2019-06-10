Skip to content
Top Stories
I-25 northbound closed south of Belen due to vehicle fire
Top Stories
FBI offers reward for information in 2014 homicide on Navajo Nation
Audit reveals missing cash from APS Title 1 Homeless Project
Man charged with murdering brother in Penasco
APD hires 116 new officers
Mornings
Declutter the household papers and de-stress
Platinum Music Awards to kick off in Santa Fe
Friendly CrossFit competition to benefit local Dance Team headed to New York
Alzheimer’s caregiver boot camps offered free of charge
June 17 Morning Rush: Man accused of setting brother’s house on fire facing charges
Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast
Everyday Adoption Center features 8-week old pup named Little
Support homeless students by donating to Food for Kids at Smith’s locations this June
Learn about beekeeping during Albuquerque’s Pollination Celebration event
June 14 Morning Rush: Motorcyclist accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in video
Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast
San Juan River Balloon Rally is back
Crime Stoppers seeking information on 30-year-old murder
Watch a film among the airplanes during ‘Movie Under the Wings’ event
Water Utility Authority offers tips on smart summer watering
Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway
3 officers injured following shooting in Las Cruces
Lovington school proposes stadium be renamed after Brian Urlacher
Albuquerque chiropractor’s videos rack up millions of views online