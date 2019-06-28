4th of July Fireworks Show is back in Jemez Springs after 2-year hiatus

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (KRQE) The Jemez Springs Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show is back after two years. The event on July 4th, includes a parade down NM-4 with a winner chosen for best float, Presentation of Colors by the American Legion, a duck race down the Jemez River, live music, and raffle for a chance to win a guided overnight fishing trip to benefit the Friends of the Library. Jemez Helping Hands will be awarded as “volunteer of the year.”

The Independence Day celebration is one people would expect to see in a small town parade, with locally made arts and crafts, food, live music by the Jemez Peacemakers and the Hillstompers, bouncers for the kids, ice cream and fireworks, thanks to all the snowpack it received in winter. The Hummingbird Music Camp will present a concert just before the fireworks show. The American Legion will have a presentation of colors and flag raising ceremony following the parade.

Go to Jemez Springs for more information.