3rd Thursday free event at the Albuquerque Museum

On the third Thursday of each month, the Albuquerque Museum hosts their free Third Thursday event. This Thursday is family night.

The event features live music and performances, hands-on art activities for kids and adults, gallery exhibits open for viewing, food and adult drink specials at Slate at the Museum, and extended hours for evening shopping at the Museum Store.

Some of the hands on actives include:

Make a paper carreta

Make a paper weaving

Make a hard edge abstraction drawing

Create a self-portrait

Make a drawing based on retablos

The event is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Museum.