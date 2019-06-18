3rd Thursday free event at the Albuquerque Museum

Mornings

by: Allison Giron

Posted: / Updated:

On the third Thursday of each month, the Albuquerque Museum hosts their free Third Thursday event. This Thursday is family night.

The event features live music and performances, hands-on art activities for kids and adults, gallery exhibits open for viewing, food and adult drink specials at Slate at the Museum, and extended hours for evening shopping at the Museum Store.

Some of the hands on actives include:

  • Make a paper carreta
  • Make a paper weaving
  • Make a hard edge abstraction drawing
  • Create a self-portrait
  • Make a drawing based on retablos

The event is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Museum.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss