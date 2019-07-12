2019 Teen Nights in Albuquerque offer activities, entertainment for all interests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Looking for something to do in Albuquerque Friday night? Teen Nights 2019 offers fun, affordable, and safe entertainment to youth in the metro every Friday this summer.

Young adults between the ages of 12 and 19 are invited to participate in the events. Teen Nights are held across the city and will feature a variety of themes to cater to many different interests.

Community Service Division Manager Christian Chavez-Smith says this is the third Teen Night out of a total of 13 taking place this summer. Other upcoming Teen Night events will feature entertainment offerings such as drone racing, hikes and campfires, paint and coffee, roller skating, and more.

Friday, July 12 is the Teen Night Tournament which will feature a three-on-three basketball tournament. There will be free snacks and refreshments and additional activities such as NBA 2K in the Game Room, foosball, pool, movies and more.

There will also be prizes for the teams that come in first and second place in the tournament. Those attending are asked to bring a photo ID, running/basketball shoes, and your friends.

Teen Night Tournament will take place at the Dennis Chavez Community Center at 715 Kathryn Ave SE in Albuquerque from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is free.

Click here for more information on the Teen Night Tournament. For additional information on Teen Nights 2019, click here.