160 children with type 1 Diabetes to meet with top government decision makers

Every two years, more than 160 children living with type 1 Diabetes gather in Washington, D.C., to meet face-to-face with some of the top decision makers in the US government. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for delegates in the JDRF Children’s Congress, which gives them a chance to help members of Congress understand what life with type 1 Diabetes is like.

They speak up on behalf of the millions of people living with T1D and the families and friends who love them. This is also why research to fund life-changing therapies until a cure is found, is so critical.

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. JDRF 2019 Children’s Congress will take place from July 8 – 10, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Go to JDRF for more information.