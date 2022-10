NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 83,433 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots in this year’s election. According to the latest data from the Secretary of State’s office, 47,173 votes have come from Democrats while nearly 26,853 were Republicans.

8,730 declined to state while 406 were Libertarians and 269 were designated “other.” Early voting continues through November 5 and election day is November 8.