More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

A wildfire threatening property glows at dusk near Clear Range, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The threat is posed by a blaze on Canberra’s southern fringe that has razed more than 21,500 hectares (53,000 acres) since it was sparked by heat from a military helicopter landing light on Monday, the Emergency Services Agency said.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

CANBERRA, Austrralia (AP) – Dozens of homes have been destroyed overnight in Australia’s southeast but the wildfire threat has diminished across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra.

Bega Valley Mayor Kristy McBain said on Sunday damage in her region south of Canberra had yet to be assessed by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

But she says dozens of homes have been lost. She says the overnight fire brought losses of homes in the valley to more than 400 in the current fire season.