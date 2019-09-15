Mine shutdowns in top US coal region bring new uncertainty

In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo shows the entrance to the Blue Ayr Mine south of Gillett, Wyo. The shutdown of Blackjewel LLC’s Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines in Wyoming since July 1,2019, has added yet more uncertainty to the Powder River Basin’s struggling coal economy. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) – Shutdowns of two of the world’s largest coal mines are adding to uncertainty for the top U.S. coal-producing region.

Wyoming employees of Blackjewel LLC hold out hope the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in the Powder River Basin might reopen. Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1 and the mines have been shut down ever since.

The company says it’s looking for ways to resume production soon but workers say that doesn’t alleviate the uncertainty. They must decide whether to take other jobs or wait to see if they will get their old jobs back.

The Blackjewel bankruptcy is one of several in the basin as utilities switch to cleaner-burning natural gas and renewable energy to generate electricity.

U.S. coal production is down 30% since 2008.