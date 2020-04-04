Military recruiting struggles as enlistment stations close

FILE – In this June 4, 2017, file photo. nNew Army recruits take part in a swearing in ceremony before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies in San Diego. A year after failing to meet its enlistment goal for the first time in 13 years, the U.S. Army is now on track to meet a lower 2019 target after revamping its recruitment effort. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – America’s armed services are finding it harder to bring in new recruits as the worsening coronavirus forces families and communities to hunker down, even as the country turns increasingly to the military for help.

Most enlistment stations across the country are closed and recruiters working from home are seeking new prospects almost exclusively on social media sites.

In many cases they’re finding people too consumed with their own financial, personal and health care worries to consider committing to a military career right now.

As a result, the services could fall thousands short of their enlistment goals if the widespread lockdowns drag on.