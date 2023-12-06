NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is continued pressure over water use in central New Mexico. Now the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District is offering more money than ever to growers who are willing to stop growing crops by the acre. “In cases like mine where I’m in between crops, this is a good deal,” said Tomé farmer, Ray Garcia.

Garica said he’ll give some of his land a break in 2024 in exchange for cash. Through February, the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD) is offering farmers $700 for every acre they don’t irrigate next year which almost doubles last year’s offer. “I think for my purposes for this year, it’s a good thing. It works for us, and they can meet their obligations down south. Of course, they do have their obligations to us,” said Garcia.

The program is still voluntary for farmers from Cochiti to Socorro. MRGCD said they don’t believe the program will negatively impact the ag industry because it’s limited to 8,000 acres. The MRGCD said the program is a chance for farmers to make money off of land that needs to rest. They also mentioned the water leasing program played a big part in keeping water in the river this year.

“We’re not talking about a huge shift in the agricultural economy here. We’re talking about a measure, but meaningful step in how we control irrigation demand in the valley,” said the Conservation Program Supervisor for the MRGCD, Casey Ish.

The program is being funded with $10 million in federal funds. The hope is that MRGCD can help send more water owed to Texas under the Rio Grande Compact. There’s also the continued El Vado Dam renovation which leaves less space to store water north of Albuquerque. “We want to have that debt at a manageable level so that some of the water that we store will be for our farmers and not just water that has to be moved down south,” said Ish.

Garcia said while he’s not worried about farming going away, the program could have other impacts. “If we take out quite a bit of it [land], there’s not going to be as much production so prices might go up.”

According to the conservancy district, so far there are 12 farmers enrolled in the program for the upcoming growing season. Last year, more than 100 farmers took part in the program.