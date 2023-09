NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As New Mexico sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, a New Mexico health clinic is taking preventative action. Mescalero Indian Health Service is reinstituting the mask mandate for its clinic. The organization said they are seeing a sustained spike of cases similar to the COVID trends in both the state and nation.

The clinic is asking patients to wear masks upon arrival. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently and wear a face covering in public.