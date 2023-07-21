SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After COVID-19 rules forced restaurants to get creative with outdoor dining, some eateries discovered their sidewalk patios were a hit. Now the city of Santa Fe is looking to establish ground rules to make those spaces permanent.

The benefits are really huge of this unanticipated thing that started with covid because you couldn’t really eat inside, we didn’t want our restaurants to go out of business and now it’s become a feature, an opportunity, an advantage, and a great new experience,” said Santa Fe Mayor, Alan Webber. The Plaza Cafe is one of several restaurants that at the height of the pandemic established outdoor dining areas and now as Mayor Webber seeks to make them permanent, some neighboring businesses say they hope to see the proposed ordinance will protect them as well.

Sunwest on the Plaza General Manager, Ann Thomas says during the height of the pandemic she welcomed the outdoor dining accommodations from neighboring business, Cafe on the Plaza. “People need to be able to make business. So, yes. Okay, I am supportive of that. So, we allowed them to put picnic tables in front of our windows,” said Sunwest on the Plaza, General Manager, Ann Thomas.

Years after pandemic restrictions were lifted, Cafe on the Plaza and others have made their makeshift patios, permanent fixtures. The outdoor dining experience has taken off. We are seeing a lot of folks just love sitting outside. It’s comfortable for them and relaxing and it’s Santa Fe,” said Santa Fe Mayor, Alan Webber.

As a result, Mayor Webber said he is working to draft up a new outdoor dining ordinance, making the outdoor dining areas officially allowed. “It’s really one of those interesting things that the experience of doing it has been proven before we wrote the rules,” said Mayor Webber.

Sunwest merchants say they’re all for some of the dining areas that have popped up nearby, but they have a problem with one of Cafe on the Plaza’s two patios, which extends beyond their business storefront. “I am all for it in front of your own footprint, but, my whole point is, it is blocking my business, it is in front of my business, it is not in the city street, it’s leaching into a park as you can see,” said Thomas.

Hoping to meet in the middle and accommodate both restaurant and retailer requests, Mayor Webber said the city is working out details that fall in line with the historic district’s requirements, including, color, length, location and how many outdoor dining areas will be permitted. “People who are unhappy, we’ll listen to their concerns and try to work with that. So, we’ll iron out those speed bumps,” Mayor Webber said.

KRQE reached out to the Plaza Cafe and even had an interview set up to discuss the concerns, but they canceled at the last minute. Mayor Webber said the ordinance will only be for brick-and-mortar restaurants and will not apply to street vendors. A proposal date has not yet been set.