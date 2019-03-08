Mental health notes submitted as evidence in case against Nehemiah Griego

Defense attorneys for Nehemiah Griego want documents surrounding his mental health kept under wraps.

Griego was 15 years old when he shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings in 2013. He was supposed to be released when he turned 21, however, prosecutors say he’s still a danger.

Now, Judge Alisa Hart has to decide if Griego’s rehabilitated enough for release or if he should be sentenced as an adult. In court Friday, the state submitted notes on Griego’s mental health treatment into evidence.

The defense asked that the information be sealed and Judge Hart agreed, saying she’ll review it before setting a trial date. She took over the case back in January after two other judges recused themselves.