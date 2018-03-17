MDC officials explain housing placement of Nehemiah Griego

Officials at the county jail are being careful about where they house Nehemiah Griego.

At 15 years old Griego murdered his parents and three young siblings in their South Valley home in 2013.

A judge sentenced him as a juvenile saying he could be rehabilitated, but an Appeals Court recently overturned that decision.

Thursday, a judge found he is still a threat to the community.

Griego is now almost 21, but the judge wanted to make sure he was protected at MDC, since he has only been around juvenile inmates.

“If you have never been in a corrections facility that is something the staff keeps in mind when they place you,” MDC spokesperson Candace Hopkins said. “We do know that younger inmates can face different challenges than our older, seasoned inmates.”

Griego will still get treatment in jail while his case goes through the appeals process.