Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, as Republicans prepare to use their majority to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, despite calls from Democrats to delay until requested emails are release. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has become a high-profile object of partisan scorn as he positions himself as President Donald Trump’s wingman.

Both are running for reelection in 2020, and McConnell tells voters he and Trump “are making America great again!”

McConnell has proven a loyal implementer of the president’s initiatives, and Trump has stopped assailing the senator on Twitter.

But McConnell is drawing hecklers and protesters in his home state, Kentucky.