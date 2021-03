The mayor of the Village of Los Ranchos, Larry P. Abraham, has died. He was 64.

Family members confirmed Abraham passed away Saturday night in Utah after a medical episode.

Abraham has served as mayor of Los Ranchos for the past 14 years.

He was a University of New Mexico alumnus and has received several honors from the Anderson School of Management.

He was also a wildlife photographer, capturing stunning images in the North Valley.

Abraham leaves behind his wife Beverly and his son Geoff.