Mayor Keller announces federal funding for ART

The city of Albuquerque will be receiving the rest of the money it needs to pay for the ART project.

The Federal Transit Administration had already reimbursed the city $14 million for the project, but the city’s been waiting on an additional $75 million.

Tuesday, Mayor Keller announced the feds will be giving the city that money in two installments over the next two years.

He says the city’s future was at stake when waiting for the money.

“A whole lot was on the line on whether or not we were going to get federal funding for the project, both future projects and Albuquerque and even our own tax policy,” Mayor Keller said.

The mayor reiterated the ART buses should be up and running this winter.