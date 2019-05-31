May 30 Evening Rush: City explains how it handles Albuquerque’s mentally ill

1. It’s all too familiar a sight—people battling mental health issues in Albuquerque standing in the streets, shouting and making a scene. But there’s not much the city can do about it until they commit a crime.

Full Story: City’s hands often tied in situations relating to mental health

2. Moisture will stream up into New Mexico from the south through the weekend. The best chance for storms will be Saturday and Sunday where widespread rain will be possible across eastern New Mexico with scattered storms in the metro area. More showers will roll in next week.

Full Story: Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

3. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department and Espanola Public Schools are under fire over video of a deputy tasing a student. The deputy claims the student was resisting him, but the teen’s lawyer said the teen was not resisting and now, the teen might sue.

Full Story: Video shows New Mexico deputy tase special education student

4. Albuquerque police say on St. Patrick’s Day, driver Clayton Benedict shot and killed James Porter along I-25. According to court documents, a passenger threw up in the back of Benedict’s car, and he started arguing with Porter over a cleanup fee.

Full Story: Court documents: Uber driver fatally shot passenger after fight about vomit

5. New Mexico has a long legacy of high tech projects coming out of our national labs. Now, tech experts from around the state are brainstorming ways to keep New Mexico at the forefront of developing the next wave of technological advances.

Full Story: State leaders discuss artificial intelligence developments

The Evening’s Top Stories: