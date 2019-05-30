May 29 Evening Rush: Family plans to sue after APD officer hits teenager with cruiser

1. It was a scary scene when a boy was hit by an Albuquerque police officer after running in front of his cruiser. The officer said he was driving slowly but that he couldn’t stop in time when he saw the boy dart in front of him.

Full Story: Family: Boy suffers broken ribs after running in front of APD cruiser

2. Low pressure will drop to our west while high-pressure sits to our east pulling moisture up across New Mexico over the next week. Temperatures will remain below average with daily rounds of thunderstorms.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

3. What began as a domestic call turns quickly into a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe. Deputies say when they tried to arrest Melisco Gallegos at his home near Old Pecos Trail and Rodeo Road on Monday, he fled in his truck, and at one point, rammed three patrol vehicles with deputies inside.

Full Story: Domestic call in Santa Fe escalates to deputy-involved shooting

4. The man convicted of murdering three random people in three separate shootings, learned his fate Wednesday morning. He’ll never walk the streets again. Yoan Santiesteban will spend life plus 68 years in prison. Wednesday morning, he listened to the victims’ families express their pain and anger.

Full Story: Albuquerque man convicted in three separate murders learns his sentence

5. Community members and New Mexico lawmakers are paying their respects Wednesday to longtime State Senator John Pinto. He died last week at the age of 94.

Full Story: Memorial services for longtime Sen. John Pinto held at State Capitol

The Evening’s Top Stories: