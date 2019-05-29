May 28 Evening Rush: State Auditor launches investigation into $1.7M in state settlements

1. The State Auditor says his office is making it a priority to investigate secret state settlements paid out in the last days of Gov. Martinez’s administration.

Full Story: State auditor investigates after $1.7 million paid in secret state settlements

2. Cloud cover will expand tonight as a backdoor front drops. Some returning surface moisture will produce up-slope thunderstorms in the Sangre de Cristos tomorrow afternoon. Thunderstorms will spread east to places like Raton and Las Vegas.

Full Story: Connor’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

3. A New Mexico woman won’t be named “Mother of the Year” anytime soon. Santa Fe police caught her passed out in her car with her infant son in the backseat. All of it was caught on camera.

Full Story: Video: Mom charged with DWI fell asleep in car with baby inside

4. The city of Albuquerque hands out hundreds of sidewalk violations every year, and now it wants to crack down on those property owners who are creating a dangerous situation.

Full Story: City looks to fix dangerous sidewalks faster

5. Alissa Bickett and her son, Drake, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marilyn Gandert. They were facing life in prison, but are now looking at three decades behind bars.

Full Story: Mother and son plead guilty to murder in death of mail carrier

The Evening’s Top Stories: