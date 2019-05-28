May 27 Evening Rush: Family says loved one was Uber passenger killed in crash
1. As Albuquerque police continue to investigate a possible DWI crash that killed two people in an Uber this weekend, a New Mexico family says their loved one was one of the victims.
Full Story: Family mourning death of Uber passengers in fatal crash
2. Winds will likely be below advisory thresholds with 10-20 degree below average temperatures on Tuesday. This forecast moving forward is not straightforward. Starting Wednesday, gulf moisture will infiltrate the eastern plains again.
Full Story: Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast
3. People near Gallup now have a new place to remember those who gave it all after the opening of New Mexico’s second state-run veterans cemetery in Gallup.
Full Story: Community gathers to celebrate opening of Gallup veterans cemetery
4. New Mexicans across the state are gathering to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Veterans and their families gathered at the State Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque to pay tribute to those who died while serving their country.
Full Story: Memorial Day marks time of remembrance across New Mexico
5. Sunday night’s severe storms left its mark on New Mexico’s eastern side. The National Weather Service says it brought in two tornadoes and up to baseball-sized hail in Roosevelt County, damaging cars and at least two homes.
Full Story: Two tornadoes, large hail cause damage in eastern New Mexico
The Evening’s Top Stories:
- Uber, local government team up for ABQ Beer Week promotion
- Oklahoma governor surveys damage from tornado that killed 2
- CNM prepares to connect to one of the country’s fastest WiFi networks
- Series gives New Mexican a platform to share their voice
- Santa Fe plans to use ‘Tree Plotter’ software to keep track of tree population
- U.S. Census Bureau to make sure New Mexico has accurate count
- Local group hosts first ‘Slow Roll’ to promote safe bicycling