May 24 Evening Rush: Video shows arrest of suspect in stolen AFR vehicle

1. A thief took off with an Albuquerque Fire Rescue SUV in the middle of the night. Police chased him for hours, damaging vehicles in the process. In the lapel video, Anthony Pacheco told police the SUV was running when he hopped in.

Full Story: Video shows suspect in stolen AFR vehicle moon police before being arrested

2. The teenager accused of firing off a gun inside a Rio Rancho high school, setting off a panic, is not competent to stand trial for now. A new court order shows Joshua Owen will go to a treatment center until he’s deemed competent.

Full Story: Cleveland HS shooting suspect to get treatment until deemed competent

3. A storm system to our west will lift north on Friday leading to less wind and sunny skies. Highs will top out in the high 70’s with 15-25 mph winds. Over the holiday weekend there will be scattered storms over eastern sections of the state. Some of these storms could reach severe levels.

Full Story: Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

4. Sen. John Pinto of Gallup has passed away at the age of 94.Pinto was one of the longest serving Native American legislators in U.S. history. He served in the U.S. Marines as a Navajo Code Talker before working as a teacher.

Full Story: New Mexico Senator John Pinto passes away

5. Medical investigators say they’ve been unable to determine how a 1-year-old Albuquerque girl died. Her father David Zuber claimed she drowned in the bathtub, but an autopsy also determined the girl had meth in her system. However, investigators could not prove if either caused the girl’s death.

Full Story: Investigation into infant’s cause of death proves inconclusive

The Evening’s Top Stories: