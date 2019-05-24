May 23 Evening Rush: City fighting board’s decision to reinstate Albuquerque firefighter

1. A firefighter accused of stealing a female coworker’s underwear wants to return to work, and he’s been given the green light to do so, but the city is saying not so fast. A review board granted Mario Montoya’s reinstatement last month, but now the city is taking that decision to court.

2. Two crashes on I-40 near Route 66 caused traffic delays Thursday, and one of them turned deadly. One crash happened Thursday afternoon on the eastbound lanes and involved a commercial vehicle. No word on what happened in that crash, but Bernalillo County deputies do say it was fatal.

3. A storm system to our west will lift north on Friday leading to less wind and sunny skies. Highs will top out in the high 70’s with 15-25 mph winds. Over the holiday weekend, there will be scattered storms over eastern sections of the state.

4. Albuquerque’s EDo neighborhood, between downtown and I-25, has become a hot spot over the past decade. But the people who live there think it could be a lot better if there was a major redo of traffic in the area.

5. The BNSF Railway has fallen victim to copper thieves, and what they’re stealing is putting you in danger. The railway says it’s become a frequent problem. The most recent incident happened along the tracks in Raton.

The Evening’s Top Stories: