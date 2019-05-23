May 22 Evening Rush: Former UNM professor takes plea deal

1. A now-former UNM professor accused of groping a student on the job pleaded no contest to the charges Wednesday as part of a plea deal. What’s more, prosecutors and the judge let him off with probation, and the charges could be wiped from his record.

Full Story: Former UNM professor pleads no contest to inappropriately touching student

2. Thieves are stooping to a new low in Albuquerque, stealing landscaping from city medians—and the city says it’s a costly problem.

Full Story: City says thieves stealing all sorts of items from municipal medians

3. A storm system will drop down to our west during the day Thursday. The storm will spread scattered showers across the northwest and mountain snow for southwestern Colorado. Here in the metro will see gusty winds and highs in the low 70s.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

4. Earlier this month, police say 21-year-old Thomas Montoya nearly hit a Carlsbad police car while trying to switch lanes. A wild chase ensued before Montoya plowed through a yard, hitting cars in a driveway and then nailing a house.

Full Story: Video shows fleeing suspect plow into New Mexico family’s house

5. More than 1,000 new jobs are coming to Sandia National Labs, and that hiring surge means big business for Albuquerque. Lab officials said the expansion is part of a national effort to modernize and extend the life of the nation’s nuclear weapons.

Full Story: Sandia National Labs makes hiring surge

