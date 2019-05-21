May 20 Evening Rush: Cold storm moves into New Mexico bringing snow, wind

1. A cold storm system will continue to pass through New Mexico on Tuesday spreading snow across the north and gusty winds elsewhere. Highs will top out In the mid-60s Tuesday. A storm will move close to the state Wednesday with the chance for showers in the northwest.

Full Story: Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

2. Councilors Isaac Benton, Pat Davis, and Brad Winter are pushing for the ranked choice voting system. It would let voters rank candidates in order of preference on the original ballot, allowing for an automatic runoff as soon as the votes are tallied.

Full Story: Albuquerque city councilors to push idea for a new way to vote

3. After voters rejected Albuquerque Public Schools tax hikes, the district was left scrambling to come up with a new construction plan. Some schools were lucky, their projects were already in the pipeline or in the works.

Full Story: APS construction projects continue despite dwindling funds

4. The man who says he was badly beaten by a former BCSO sergeant while in custody, is now coming after him legally. His attorney says not only could he have died from the attack, but says the sergeant likely was setting a bad example for other deputies.

Full Story: Victim sues BCSO sergeant accused of excessive force

5. It all started with a standoff between police and a woman in Carlsbad. Police responded Sunday evening to a home on Peachtree Street for a welfare check. That’s when they say 47-year-old Lori Markham came out armed with a pistol.

Full Story: New Mexico woman dead after standoff with Carlsbad police

The Evening’s Top Stories: