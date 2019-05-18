May 17 Evening Rush: First case of measles confirmed in New Mexico

1. The New Mexico Department of Health has confirmed a case of the measles in a 1-year-old child from Sierra County.

2. The New Mexico Public Education Department says summer vacation is about to be cut short for more than 101,000 New Mexico students.

3. Bottomless Lakes State Park is being evacuated due to a fire that is burning on private land east of Roswell, New Mexico.

4. A weak weather disturbance spreading spot snow and rain will move across the north Saturday. Meanwhile, the rest of the state should remain sunny and cool with the side of the state becoming windy with gusts topping 40 mph.

5. Several events are causing a parking nightmare at The Pit. The Ty Murray Professional Bullriding Invitational is expected to draw up to 30,000 people over three days. Across the street, the Isotopes will be playing Friday night and Saturday.

The Evening’s Top Stories: