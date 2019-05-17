May 16 Evening Rush: Bicycle officers begin patrols along Central Avenue

1. With mounting concerns over crime in Albuquerque, a city councilor has announced a new initiative: bicycle officers will start patrolling Central Avenue in southeast Albuquerque.

2. A storm system will move into New Mexico from the West Coast on Friday. The storm will pack gusty winds and scattered showers. The storm also will bring cooler temperatures dropping 10 to 20° across the state.

3. The PRC is refusing to back down, saying Facebook will have to pay millions for a new transmission line. It’s good news for PNM customers, but the governor warns it could be bad for business.

4. Gary Gregor was convicted of 12 counts of kidnapping and sexual misconduct in December. In Santa Fe District Court on Thursday, he was sentenced to 108 years in prison.

5. A convicted sex offender will remain locked up until his trial. Michael Gilpin was arrested this week after deputies found hundreds of images of child pornography in his Tijeras home.

The Evening’s Top Stories: