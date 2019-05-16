May 15 Evening Rush: Man accused of killing UNM baseball player held until trial

1. The man accused of killing a University of New Mexico baseball player will remain behind bars. That decision did not sit well with family members of the man who prosecutors say killed a student in cold blood.

Full Story: Man accused of killing UNM baseball player to be held until trial

2. A storm system over the West Coast will push more cloud cover in across the state Thursday. Despite the mostly cloudy skies temperatures will remain warm in the middle 80s.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

3. Some drivers say they are being given the runaround where crews are fixing sewer and water lines, but the Water Authority insists it has to do these projects now.

Full Story: Water, sewer line projects anticipated to cause traffic troubles this summer

4. The local government agency that helps decide which major transportation projects will get done in the Albuquerque area is asking for your suggestions in a newer, easier way.

Full Story: MRCOG interactive map feedback to help future transportation plans

5. Police are investigating the death of three people, including a teen and a child near Espanola. Authorities reported the smell of gas.

Full Story: 3 bodies discovered in Santa Fe County home filled with fumes

The Evening’s Top Stories: