Live Now
NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission

Massive protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police arrest a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The mayor of Atlanta has a message for demonstrators: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”

Government leaders in the U.S. are warning that the massive protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis could fuel a new surge in coronavirus case.

It’s also an issue from Paris to Hong Kong, where anti-government protesters accuse police of using social distancing rules to break up their rallies. Health experts fear that silent carriers of the virus who have no symptoms could unwittingly infect others at protests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss