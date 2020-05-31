Massive protests raise fears of new virus outbreaks

Police arrest a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The mayor of Atlanta has a message for demonstrators: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”

Government leaders in the U.S. are warning that the massive protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis could fuel a new surge in coronavirus case.

It’s also an issue from Paris to Hong Kong, where anti-government protesters accuse police of using social distancing rules to break up their rallies. Health experts fear that silent carriers of the virus who have no symptoms could unwittingly infect others at protests.