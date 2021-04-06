Who will regulate marijuana in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Even though the Cannabis Regulation Act is still awaiting the governor’s signature to become law, the state has already begun preparations to regulate commercial cannabis. The Cannabis Control Division falls under the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department and will be in charge of regulating and licensing cannabis across the state.

The division’s website lays out the timeline and fees New Mexicans can expect if they wish to apply for cannabis-related permits. These range from $35 cannabis server permits up to $7,500-per-year licenses for cannabis establishments that hope to engage in multiple roles, such as growing, transporting, and selling.

The website is now live, but that doesn’t mean the Cannabis Control Division is operational yet. In fact, as of April 6, Bernice Geiger, a spokesperson for the Regulation and Licensing Department says that the cannabis division does not yet have a director, and it’s too early to tell who might get the role. But, Geiger points out that directors for the other departments within the Regulation and Licensing Department were all governor-appointed.

It’s worth noting that even if Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signs the act today, it won’t go into effect until June 29, according to the Regulation and Licensing Department. After that date, it’s not clear when the division will begin accepting cannabis license applications. The Cannabis Regulation Act requires that the Cannabis Control Division begins processing permits for cannabis producers, microbusinesses, and licensed medical cannabis producers no later than September 1, 2021.

New Mexicans interested in obtaining a cannabis server permit may have to wait even longer. The Cannabis Control Division has until January of 2022 to issue server permits and begin accepting all application types.

As for when you can legally buy recreational marijuana, the date is set: April 1, 2022. Until then, follow KRQE News 13’s coverage to learn more about New Mexico’s shift to legalization.