Who will regulate marijuana in New Mexico?

Marijuana

Cannabis Control Division

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Even though the Cannabis Regulation Act is still awaiting the governor’s signature to become law, the state has already begun preparations to regulate commercial cannabis. The Cannabis Control Division falls under the  New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department and will be in charge of regulating and licensing cannabis across the state.

The division’s website lays out the timeline and fees New Mexicans can expect if they wish to apply for cannabis-related permits. These range from $35 cannabis server permits up to $7,500-per-year licenses for cannabis establishments that hope to engage in multiple roles, such as growing, transporting, and selling.

The website is now live, but that doesn’t mean the Cannabis Control Division is operational yet. In fact, as of April 6, Bernice Geiger, a spokesperson for the Regulation and Licensing Department says that the cannabis division does not yet have a director, and it’s too early to tell who might get the role. But, Geiger points out that directors for the other departments within the Regulation and Licensing Department were all governor-appointed.

It’s worth noting that even if Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signs the act today, it won’t go into effect until June 29, according to the Regulation and Licensing Department. After that date, it’s not clear when the division will begin accepting cannabis license applications. The Cannabis Regulation Act requires that the Cannabis Control Division begins processing permits for cannabis producers, microbusinesses, and licensed medical cannabis producers no later than September 1, 2021.

New Mexicans interested in obtaining a cannabis server permit may have to wait even longer. The Cannabis Control Division has until January of 2022 to issue server permits and begin accepting all application types.

As for when you can legally buy recreational marijuana, the date is set: April 1, 2022. Until then, follow KRQE News 13’s coverage to learn more about New Mexico’s shift to legalization.

Permit or License TypeFee (initial fee for 1st permit)
Cannabis ServerUp to $35 for 3-year permit
Plant Cultivation (does not apply to microbusinesses already on this list)Up to $50 per plant
Cannabis Producer MicrobusinessUp to $1,000 per year
Cannabis Courier$1,500 per year
Cannabis Consumption AreaUp to $2,500 per year
Integrated Cannabis MicrobusinessUp to $2,500 per year
Cannabis Manufacturer or Producer$2,500 per year
Cannabis Research Lab$2,500 per year
Cannabis Retailer$2,500 per year
Cannabis Testing Lab$2,500 per year
Vertically Integrated Cannabis Establishment $7,500 per year
Cannabis Training and Education ProgramTBD
Info from: New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES