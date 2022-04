ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of legalization, the University of New Mexico wants to remind everyone that their campus is drug-free. This applies to all campuses.

They say, since cannabis is still a Schedule 1 drug according to the DEA, if they allowed it on campus, they would be violating the Drug-free Schools and Communities Act. Violating that act would put the university at risk of losing federal funding.

Any student caught with pot would be subject to disciplinary action.