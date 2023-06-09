NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recreational marijuana has been legal in New Mexico for adults for a little over a year. Although police in Albuquerque have not noticed a significant increase in cannabis-related crimes or crashes, the state is rolling out an educational campaign on cannabis safety.

“Yes, cannabis is legal in New Mexico. Know that you must be at least 21, you know that underage possession or consumption is illegal. Know your ‘yeses and knows’ from the New Mexico Cannabis Control Division,” officials said in a YouTube video.

Work on the “Yes and Know” campaign started last year and now, the materials are starting to roll out. The first batch of billboards is going up around the state, while TV, radio, print, and digital advertisements will be running throughout the month.

Cannabis sales over the year topped out at $300 million with more than 2,000 licenses issued.