State gives guidance on medical cannabis providers license renewals

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) and the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (NMRLD) issued guidance on the upcoming license renewal process to all licensed non-profit producers who are currently licensed under New Mexico’s medical cannabis program.

The Cannabis Regulation Act, which legalized adult-use cannabis in New Mexico, was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham back in April. The law transitions the statutory authority for licensing all medical cannabis establishments from NMDOH to NMRLD effective June 29, 2021.

“As we work to establish the adult-use cannabis regulatory system, ensuring the strength and integrity of the medical cannabis program will always be a priority,” said NMRLD Superintendent Linda M. Trujillo in a news release. “Our partnership with the Department of Health is fundamental to a safe and successful transition.”

According to the release, because of the transition of statutory authority to the Cannabis Control Division (CCD) located within the Licensing Department, NMDOH is not requiring licensed non-profit producers to submit a license renewal packet this year as has been previously required. The news release states that licensed non-profit producers need to submit a letter to NMDOH by June 1 of this year, indicating their intent to continue as a licensed producer once the program transfers to CCD.

“It makes the most sense to spare the Medical Cannabis Program’s licensed non-profit producers to not have to renew their non-profit renewal paperwork when in the weeks and months ahead, they have to prepare and submit their required administrative paperwork to be licensed to sell cannabis to the general public,” said Department of Health Medical Cannabis Director Dominick Zurlo in the same news release.

According to the news release, the CCD will begin accepting and processing license applications for cannabis producers, producer microbusinesses, and properly licensed medical cannabis producers no later than September 1, 2021. The news release also states that the Regulation Act provides that the CCD shall begin issuing all other cannabis-related licenses no later than January 1, 2022.

The news release states that the Regulation Act also provides that properly licensed cannabis establishments that are in good standing pursuant to the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act as of June 29, 2021, can continue operating using their NMDOH-issued licenses until the division begins issuing comparable licenses later this year.

For more information, visit ccd.rld.state.nm.us.