Southern New Mexico commercial bakery space gets new life as cannabis facility

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannabis company, Ultra Health says it’s close to opening the nation’s largest production and manufacturing campus in southern New Mexico. They recently purchased a 225,000-square foot facility and 95 acres in Alamogordo which used to be a commercial bakery. It will be used for production, warehousing and cannabis research.

According to a news release, Ultra Health will be pursuing a research license from the Drug Enforcement Agency to conduct cannabis cultivation research and development activities on the campus. It also states that Ultra Health owns 445 acres of land in southern New Mexico, as well as 1,750 total acre-feet of water to support cultivation activities.