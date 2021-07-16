Santa Fe County Planning Commission advances proposed marijuana ordinance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A revised cannabis ordinance is heading to the Santa Fe County Commissioners for approval. The Santa Fe County Planning Commission made small changes to its proposed cannabis ordinance, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The new regulations would include a requirement of at least 300-feet between cannabis businesses. Smoking cannabis will be allowed only in licensed places. This comes as cities across the state are working to adopt rules for recreational cannabis businesses before Sept. 1.